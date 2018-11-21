BONDFemale neo-classical quartet. Formed September 2000
BOND
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c16a2424-6f7b-4538-a547-0cef5add7056
BOND Biography (Wikipedia)
Bond or BOND (formerly often typeset as bond in deference to the owners of the 007 trademark) is an Australian/British string quartet that specialises in classical crossover and synth-pop music. The quartet has sold over 4 million records.
BOND Tracks
Victory
BOND
Victory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Victory
Last played on
Allegretto
BOND
Allegretto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0513mhy.jpglink
Allegretto
Last played on
Explosive
BOND
Explosive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Explosive
Last played on
Fuego
BOND
Fuego
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fuego
Last played on
Samba
BOND
Samba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Samba
Last played on
