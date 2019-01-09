Marijus Adomaitis (born 19 January 1983), better known by his stage names Ten Walls or Mario Basanov, is a Lithuanian producer who is best known for his 2014 single "Walking with Elephants", which peaked at number 2 on the UK Singles Chart.

In June 2015, Ten Walls was dropped from several festivals and by his booking agency after making controversial comments comparing gay people to pedophiles in a Facebook post, and referring to the LGBT community as a "different breed".