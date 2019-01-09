Ten Walls
Marijus Adomaitis (born 19 January 1983), better known by his stage names Ten Walls or Mario Basanov, is a Lithuanian producer who is best known for his 2014 single "Walking with Elephants", which peaked at number 2 on the UK Singles Chart.
In June 2015, Ten Walls was dropped from several festivals and by his booking agency after making controversial comments comparing gay people to pedophiles in a Facebook post, and referring to the LGBT community as a "different breed".
Ten Walls Tracks
Gotham
Ten Walls
Gotham
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025wxhy.jpglink
Gotham
Last played on
Walking With Elephants
Ten Walls
Walking With Elephants
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01yhw80.jpglink
Walking With Elephants
Last played on
Nanzala Vuke vs. Sparta
La Timmy & Ten Walls
Nanzala Vuke vs. Sparta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025wxhy.jpglink
Nanzala Vuke vs. Sparta
Performer
Last played on
Trevor C. Belmont
Ten Walls
Trevor C. Belmont
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025wxhy.jpglink
Trevor C. Belmont
Last played on
Nanzala Vs Sparta
Ten Walls
Nanzala Vs Sparta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025wxhy.jpglink
Nanzala Vs Sparta
Performer
Last played on
Blue Orphan
Ten Walls
Blue Orphan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025wxhy.jpglink
Blue Orphan
Last played on
Sparta
Ten Walls
Sparta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rg0w6.jpglink
Sparta
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e452fx/acts/amrmxj
Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza
2014-08-01T18:20:14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0243cz8.jpg
1
Aug
2014
Ibiza: 2014
Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza
