Hans KrásaBorn 30 November 1899. Died 17 October 1944
Hans Krása
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1899-11-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c166761e-97d3-4a13-b207-e86d319d2008
Hans Krása Biography (Wikipedia)
Hans Krása (30 November 1899 – 17 October 1944) was a Czech composer, murdered during the Holocaust at Auschwitz. He helped to organize cultural life in Theresienstadt concentration camp.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hans Krása Performances & Interviews
Hans Krása Tracks
Sort by
3 Lieder for baritone, clarinet, viola and cello after Rimbaud
Hans Krása
3 Lieder for baritone, clarinet, viola and cello after Rimbaud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
3 Lieder for baritone, clarinet, viola and cello after Rimbaud
Singer
Last played on
Passacaglia and Fugue for String Trio
Hans Krása
Passacaglia and Fugue for String Trio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68bz.jpglink
Passacaglia and Fugue for String Trio
Last played on
'Little children, how I hate 'em' (Brundibar (Bumble Bee), Act 1, Scene 8)
Hans Krása
'Little children, how I hate 'em' (Brundibar (Bumble Bee), Act 1, Scene 8)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhyj9.jpglink
'Little children, how I hate 'em' (Brundibar (Bumble Bee), Act 1, Scene 8)
Orchestra
Last played on
Tanec String Trio
Hans Krása
Tanec String Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tanec String Trio
Performer
Last played on
Brundibár Suite arr Matthews (1st mvt)
Hans Krása
Brundibár Suite arr Matthews (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn3c.jpglink
Brundibár Suite arr Matthews (1st mvt)
Last played on
Suite from Brundibar
Hans Krása
Suite from Brundibar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn3c.jpglink
Suite from Brundibar
Last played on
Suite from Brundibar: Allegro Vivace
Hans Krása
Suite from Brundibar: Allegro Vivace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite from Brundibar: Allegro Vivace
Last played on
Suite from Brundibar – first movement, Allegro energico (arranged David Matthews)
Hans Krása
Suite from Brundibar – first movement, Allegro energico (arranged David Matthews)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brundibar – extract
Hans Krása
Brundibar – extract
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brundibar – extract
Last played on
Hans Krása Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist