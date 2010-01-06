Alexander OlshanetskyBorn 1892. Died 1946
Alexander Olshanetsky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1892
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c16548d3-81d3-485b-af71-a700d38ad897
Alexander Olshanetsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Olshanetsky (1892–1946) was a Jewish-American composer, conductor, and violinist. He was a major figure within the Yiddish theatre scene in New York City from the mid-1920s until his death in 1946.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Olshanetsky Tracks
Sort by
Vilne (Vilna)
Alexander Olshanetsky
Vilne (Vilna)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vilne (Vilna)
Last played on
Back to artist