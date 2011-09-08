MC BreedUS Rapper. Born 12 June 1971. Died 22 November 2008
MC Breed
1971-06-12
MC Breed Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Breed (June 12, 1971 – November 22, 2008), better known as MC Breed, was an American rapper best known for his singles "Ain't No Future in Yo Frontin", which peaked at #66 on the Billboard Hot 100 and "Gotta Get Mine", featuring 2Pac, that made it to #6 on the Hot Rap Singles.
MC Breed Tracks
The Wicked Story
MC Breed
The Wicked Story
The Wicked Story
Last played on
Gravid
MC Breed
Gravid
Gravid
Last played on
Perfect Hangover
Breed
Perfect Hangover
Perfect Hangover
Performer
Last played on
Diamonds Are Forever
MC Breed
Diamonds Are Forever
Diamonds Are Forever
Last played on
