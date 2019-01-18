Stanley BlackBorn 14 June 1913. Died 27 November 2002
1913-06-14
Stanley Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley Black OBE (14 June 1913 – 27 November 2002) was an English bandleader, composer, conductor, arranger and pianist. He wrote and arranged many film scores and recorded prolifically for the Decca label (including London and Phase 4). Beginning with jazz collaborations with American musicians such as Coleman Hawkins and Benny Carter during the 1930s, he moved into arranging and recording in the Latin American music style and also won awards for his classical conducting.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Masquerade - suite, Waltz (Tempo di valse)
Aram Khachaturian
Last played on
Jaws
John Williams
Last played on
People
Stanley Black
People
Last played on
Pathe News Fanfare
Stanley Black
Last played on
Rhapsody In Blue
London Festival Orchestra
Last played on
Black Beauty (Galloping Home)
Denis King
Last played on
The Great Escape (Main Titles)
Elmer Bernstein
Last played on
Galloping Home (Black Beauty Theme)
Denis King
Last played on
Spartacus - suite no. 1, Variation of Aegina and Bacchanal
Aram Khachaturian
Last played on
Hava Nagila
Stanley Black & London Festival Orchestra & Chorus
Performer
Last played on
Carousel Waltz
Stanley Black
Last played on
Masquerade - Waltz
Aram Khachaturian
Last played on
Galloping Home
Denis King
Last played on
Miserlou
Stanley Black
Last played on
The Big Country
Jerome Moross
Performer
Last played on
Hello Dolly
Stanley Black
Last played on
Gone with the Wind (main title)
Max Steiner
Orchestra
Last played on
Spellbound
Miklós Rózsa
Orchestra
Last played on
Taste of Honey
Stanley Black
By The Fireside
Stanley Black
Hey Look Me Over
Stanley Black
Performer
Last played on
Big Country
Stanley Black
Last played on
Sympathy
Stanley Black
Last played on
The Longest Day
Paul Anka
Last played on
Fly me to the moon
Stanley Black
The Sweeney
Harry South
Last played on
Comedian's Galop
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Last played on
Masquerade - Suite
Aram Khachaturian
Last played on
Masquerade - Romance
Aram Khachaturian
Last played on
Dance of the Hours
Stanley Black
Spitfire Prelude
Stanley Black
Perfida
Stanley Black
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 65 - Fiesta!
Royal Albert Hall
