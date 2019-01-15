Eric GalesBorn 29 October 1974
Eric Gales
1974-10-29
Eric Gales Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Gales (born October 29, 1974), also known as Raw Dawg, is an American blues-rock guitarist, originally hailed as a child prodigy. As of 2018 Gales has recorded seventeen albums for major record labels and has done session and tribute work. He has also contributed vocals on several records by the Memphis rap groups Prophet Posse and Three 6 Mafia under the name Lil E.
