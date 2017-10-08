DiagramsFeaturing Sam Genders
Diagrams
Diagrams is a UK band made up of Sam Genders (previously of Tunng and The Accidental and currently half of duo Throws) and an occasionally rotating collective of musicians.
It's Only Light
Diagrams
It's Only Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
It's Only Light
Last played on
Under The Graphite Sky
Diagrams
Under The Graphite Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Under The Graphite Sky
Last played on
Wild Grasses
Diagrams
Wild Grasses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Wild Grasses
Last played on
Under The Graphite Sky (Live In Session)
Diagrams
Under The Graphite Sky (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
I Tell Myself
Diagrams
I Tell Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
I Tell Myself
Last played on
It's Only Light (Live in Session)
Diagrams
It's Only Light (Live in Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Wild Grasses (Live in Session)
Diagrams
Wild Grasses (Live in Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Good Morning Song
Diagrams
Good Morning Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Good Morning Song
Last played on
Gentle Morning Song
Diagrams
Gentle Morning Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Gentle Morning Song
Last played on
Shapes
Diagrams
Shapes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Shapes
Last played on
Phantom Power
Diagrams
Phantom Power
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dy1yd.jpglink
Phantom Power
Last played on
Animals
Diagrams
Animals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Animals
Last played on
Postal Bargains
Diagrams
Postal Bargains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Postal Bargains
Last played on
Night All Night
Diagrams
Night All Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Night All Night
Last played on
Ghost Lit
Diagrams
Ghost Lit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Ghost Lit
Last played on
Antelope (Discopolis Remix)
Diagrams
Antelope (Discopolis Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Antelope (Discopolis Remix)
Last played on
Tall Buildings
Diagrams
Tall Buildings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Tall Buildings
Last played on
Black Light
Diagrams
Black Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Black Light
Last played on
Hill
Diagrams
Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Hill
Last played on
Woking
Diagrams
Woking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Woking
Last played on
Antelope
Diagrams
Antelope
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpps.jpglink
Antelope
Last played on
