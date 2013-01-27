We Are Fiction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6vv.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c15aa103-05ad-4758-81f4-1f6b4e39d5b7
We Are Fiction Performances & Interviews
We Are Fiction Tracks
Sort by
My Dreams Are Haunted
We Are Fiction
My Dreams Are Haunted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btqzl.jpglink
My Dreams Are Haunted
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4/acts/a3n4wh
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23T17:22:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fnpm5.jpg
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
We Are Fiction Links
Back to artist