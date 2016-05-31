Alberto PortugheisBorn 31 December 1941
Alberto Portugheis Biography (Wikipedia)
Alberto Portugheis is a pianist, born on January 1, 1941, in La Plata, Argentina, to parents of Russian and Romanian descent. He is an international pianist and teacher, now living in London. After winning first prize at the Geneva Concours de Virtuosité, Portugheis embarked on an international career, visiting almost 50 countries across the world. His recordings include masterpieces from a repertoire ranging from the Baroque to contemporary. He played his 70th birthday concert in London in January 2011, following his birthday on December 31.
Alberto Portugheis Tracks
Cello Sonata - 2nd movement: Allegro Scherzando
Alberto Portugheis Links
