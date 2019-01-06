The HerdUK rock/pop band. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1969
The Herd
1965
The Herd Biography (Wikipedia)
The Herd were a pop rock band, founded in 1965 in the UK. In 1966 a 16-year-old Peter Frampton joined as lead singer and guitarist. The band had three UK top twenty hits in the late 1960s, including "From the Underworld" and "I Don't Want Our Loving to Die", before Frampton left in 1968 to form Humble Pie with Steve Marriott. The band broke up shortly after, reforming briefly and unsuccessfully in 1971.
