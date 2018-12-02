Dave LambertJazz vocalist. Born 19 June 1917. Died 3 October 1966
Dave Lambert
1917-06-19
Dave Lambert Biography (Wikipedia)
David Alden Lambert (June 19, 1917 – October 3, 1966) was an American jazz lyricist, singer, and an originator of vocalese. He was best known as a member of the trio Lambert, Hendricks & Ross. Lambert spent a lifetime experimenting with the human voice, and expanding the possibilities of its use within jazz.
Dave Lambert Tracks
A Cent And A Half
Dave Lambert
A Cent And A Half
A Cent And A Half
Last played on
It's Sand, Man!
Ed Lewis
It's Sand, Man!
It's Sand, Man!
Last played on
Centerpiece
Dave Lambert
Centerpiece
Centerpiece
Last played on
King For A Day
Louis Armstrong
King For A Day
King For A Day
Last played on
Jumping At The Woodside
Charlie Fowlkes
Jumping At The Woodside
Jumping At The Woodside
Composer
Last played on
Over The Weekend
Dave Lambert
Over The Weekend
Over The Weekend
Last played on
What's This (feat. Buddy Stewart & Dave Lambert)
Gene Krupa and the Band That Swings With Strings
What's This (feat. Buddy Stewart & Dave Lambert)
What's This (feat. Buddy Stewart & Dave Lambert)
Last played on
