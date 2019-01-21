Los del Río (, "Those from the River"), also known as The Del Rios, are a Spanish Latin pop and dance duo which formed in 1962 by Antonio Romero Monge (born 1947) and Rafael Ruíz Perdigones (born 1949). They are best known for their smash-hit dance single "Macarena", originally released in August 1995. The song went on to become a worldwide success.