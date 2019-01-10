BeatFreakzFormed 2006
BeatFreakz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1520b12-fc67-41e4-9cfa-e857e836b827
BeatFreakz Biography (Wikipedia)
The Beatfreakz were a Dutch house group, consisting of members Dennis Christopher, Dimitrie Siliakus and Mark Simmons. Formerly, Errol Lafleur was part of the group.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
BeatFreakz Tracks
Sort by
Jumpy (Litek Remix) (feat. AJ x Deno, Swarmz & Cadet)
BeatFreakz
Jumpy (Litek Remix) (feat. AJ x Deno, Swarmz & Cadet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jumpy (Litek Remix) (feat. AJ x Deno, Swarmz & Cadet)
Last played on
Jumpy (feat. AJ x Deno, Swarmz & Cadet)
BeatFreakz
Jumpy (feat. AJ x Deno, Swarmz & Cadet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jumpy (feat. AJ x Deno, Swarmz & Cadet)
Last played on
Somebody's Watching Me
BeatFreakz
Somebody's Watching Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fmj82.jpglink
Somebody's Watching Me
Last played on
Superfreak
BeatFreakz
Superfreak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Superfreak
Last played on
Spinnerbox
BeatFreakz
Spinnerbox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spinnerbox
Last played on
Always Like This
BeatFreakz
Always Like This
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always Like This
Last played on
BeatFreakz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist