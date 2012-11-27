The Erin Bardwell CollectiveReggae, Rocksteady & Ska. Formed 2003
The Erin Bardwell Collective
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c14e99a7-acc7-44d8-a411-a9c29b65558c
Tracks
Sort by
The Doctor Said
The Erin Bardwell Collective
The Doctor Said
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Doctor Said
Last played on
Time On Our Side
The Erin Bardwell Collective
Time On Our Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time On Our Side
Last played on
Moody man
The Erin Bardwell Collective
Moody man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moody man
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist