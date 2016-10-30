Eastmountainsouth is an American pop/rock band formed in 1999 composed of vocalists Kat Maslich-Bode and Peter Bradley Adams.

The group released their self-titled debut album in 2003 after signing a deal with Dreamworks Records. This is the duo's one and only album as they have since parted ways. Both have since released or began work on solo projects since their split during 2004. In 2010, Kat Maslich-Bode released a solo project, "The Road of 6," which was produced by Neilson Hubbard and released on the Mishara Music label.

Despite not being well-known and having only released the one album, several songs from it have been used prominently in film and television. Their version of Stephen Foster's song "Hard Times (Come Again No More)" was featured on the Elizabethtown motion picture soundtrack. The track "So Are You To Me" was prominently featured on the soundtrack of the movie Lucky 7 and appeared in a Season 2 episode 18 "Truth Takes Time" of the television series Alias. Their song "You Dance" was featured in a first-season episode of the television series One Tree Hill and the song "Ghost" was used in a fifth-season episode of Dawson's Creek. In 2003 the band opened for Lucinda Williams, Tracy Chapman and Nelly Furtado. [1] Another one of their songs, "All the Stars", was also featured in the hit TV series Smallville.