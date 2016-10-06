Double DeeItalian house group, "Found Love" etc.
Double Dee Biography (Wikipedia)
Double Dee is an Italian dance music duo who scored one hit; "Found Love," which spent a week at #1 on the U.S. Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in 1990. The single did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100 but did reach #64 on the Airplay chart.
Members of the group were Davide Domenella and Donato "Dany" Losito. "Found Love" was officially credited to 'Double Dee featuring Dany'. "Found Love" was re-issued in 1995, reaching number 33 in the UK Singles Chart. A further single release, "Shining" was a minor hit in 2003.
In Argentina, a cover of "Found Love" called "Fue Amor" by Jazzy Mel was a major hit in the early 90´s.
