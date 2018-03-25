Van AlexanderAka Al Feldman. Born 2 May 1915. Died 19 July 2015
Van Alexander
1915-05-02
Van Alexander (May 2, 1915 – July 19, 2015) was an American bandleader, arranger, and composer.
Van Alexander Tracks
Stealin' Apples
Van Alexander
Stealin' Apples
Uptown Rhapsody
Van Alexander
Uptown Rhapsody
Blue Skies
Doris Day
Blue Skies
Blue Skies
Strike Up The Band
Van Alexander
Strike Up The Band
Tappin On The Traps
Van Alexander
Tappin On The Traps
Let's Get Together
Van Alexander
Let's Get Together
A Foggy Day
Dakota Staton
A Foggy Day
A Foggy Day
A-tisket a-tasket (Ella Fitzgerald)
Van Alexander
A-tisket a-tasket (Ella Fitzgerald)
A-tisket a-tasket (Ella Fitzgerald)
Gaudeamus Igitur (The Student Prince)
Van Alexander, rombert & Members of the Roger Wagner Chorale
Gaudeamus Igitur (The Student Prince)
Gaudeamus Igitur (The Student Prince)
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Van Alexander
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
I Won't Dance
Van Alexander
I Won't Dance
