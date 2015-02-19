OceansizeFormed 19 October 1998. Disbanded 25 February 2011
Oceansize
1998-10-19
Oceansize Biography (Wikipedia)
Oceansize were an English rock band from Manchester, formed in 1998. The band consisted of Mike Vennart (vocals, guitar), Steve Durose (guitar, backing vocals), Richard "Gambler" Ingram (guitar, keyboards), Mark Heron (drums) and Jon Ellis (bass guitar) for the majority of its career, with Steve Hodson replacing Ellis on bass guitar in 2006.
The band released four studio albums, in addition to a number of minor EPs and singles, displaying a wide array of influences from several genres including post-rock, math rock, psychedelic rock, space rock, and post-hardcore. Following a twelve-year career, Oceansize announced their split in February 2011, with the members moving on to different projects.
Oceansize Tracks
Music For A Nurse
Music For A Nurse
Music For A Nurse
Massive Bereavement
Massive Bereavement
Massive Bereavement
We're Walking In The Air
We're Walking In The Air
Saturday Morning Breakfast Show
Saturday Morning Breakfast Show
Saturday Morning Breakfast Show
Part Cardiac
Part Cardiac
Part Cardiac
Heaven Alive
Heaven Alive
Heaven Alive
Build Us A Rocket Then
Build Us A Rocket Then
SuperImposer
SuperImposer
SuperImposer
Silent / Transparent
Silent / Transparent
Silent / Transparent
Fear
Fear
Fear
It's My Tail and I'll Chase It If I Want To
It's My Tail and I'll Chase It If I Want To
Catalyst
Catalyst
Catalyst
Legal Teens
Legal Teens
Legal Teens
One Day All This Could Be Yours
One Day All This Could Be Yours
One Day All This Could Be Yours
