Jah ThomasBorn 1955
Jah Thomas
1955
Jah Thomas Biography
Nkrumah "Jah" Thomas (b. 1955, Kingston, Jamaica) is a reggae deejay and record producer who first came to prominence in the 1970s, later setting up his own Midnight Rock and Nura labels.
Jah Thomas Tracks
