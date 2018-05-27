Ved Shankar
Ved Shankar Biography (Wikipedia)
Ved Shankar is an Indian music composer. A former student of A. R. Rahman's school. he made his debut in the Tamil film Paalai (2010) and then made a breakthrough with his work in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012).
Ved Shankar Tracks
Kannala Enna Gulpa Adichiye
Kannala Enna Gulpa Adichiye
Kannala Enna Gulpa Adichiye
Last played on
Anbe En Anbe
Anbe En Anbe
Anbe En Anbe
Last played on
