Jan Peerce
1904-06-03
Jan Peerce Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Peerce (June 3, 1904 – December 15, 1984) was an American operatic tenor. Peerce was an accomplished performer on the operatic and Broadway concert stages, in solo recitals, and as a recording artist. He is the father of film director Larry Peerce.
Turna a Surriento
Jan Peerce
Turna a Surriento
Turna a Surriento
La Boheme: 'O soave fanciulla'
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme: 'O soave fanciulla'
La Boheme: 'O soave fanciulla'
Un ballo in maschera, Act 1: 'Re dell'abisso, affrettati'
Giuseppe Verdi
Un ballo in maschera, Act 1: 'Re dell'abisso, affrettati'
Un ballo in maschera, Act 1: 'Re dell'abisso, affrettati'
6 Songs Op.4 - Cease thy singing maiden fair
Sergei Rachmaninov
6 Songs Op.4 - Cease thy singing maiden fair
6 Songs Op.4 - Cease thy singing maiden fair
Orchestra
Samson: Total eclipse!
George Frideric Handel
Samson: Total eclipse!
Samson: Total eclipse!
Lucia di Lammermoor: Act 1, scene 2, Qui di sposa eternal fede
Gaetano Donizetti
Lucia di Lammermoor: Act 1, scene 2, Qui di sposa eternal fede
Lucia di Lammermoor: Act 1, scene 2, Qui di sposa eternal fede
Orchestra
'Che gelida manina' from La Boheme, Act 1
Giacomo Puccini
'Che gelida manina' from La Boheme, Act 1
'Che gelida manina' from La Boheme, Act 1
Orchestra
Maggie
Jan Peerce
Maggie
Maggie
Serenade
Jan Peerce
Serenade
Serenade
When you and I were young
Jan Peerce
When you and I were young
When you and I were young
Eili, Eili
Jan Peerce
Eili, Eili
Eili, Eili
Kol Nidrei
Jan Peerce
Kol Nidrei
Kol Nidrei
Come to Me, Bend to Me (from Brigadoon)
Jan Peerce
Come to Me, Bend to Me (from Brigadoon)
What is a Boy?
Jan Peerce
What is a Boy?
What is a Boy?
