The California Honeydrops is an American blues and R&B band, formed in November 2007 playing in the subway stations of Oakland, California, United States.

Crossing genres from roots and blues to R&B and soul, The California Honeydrops' sound is tied together by their instrumentation, vocal harmonies and New Orleans style. The Honeydrops' more unusual instruments include a home-made gutbucket bass, jug, and washboard. Their rhythms are punctuated by trumpet, piano riffs, and bluesy vocals.