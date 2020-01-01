DjervFormed 2010
Djerv
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c144577c-1d0c-4870-b89b-dacfe2571454
Djerv Biography (Wikipedia)
Djerv is a Norwegian band, whose music is a mix of rock, heavy metal and black metal.
The band was formed in early 2010 after the break-up of Animal Alpha and Stonegard. Kjølsrud had previously belonged to the former and Gjerde to the latter.[citation needed] In 2013 the lead singer Agnete recorded the song "Get Jinxed" with the American games developers Riot Games for their game League of Legends.
Kjølsrud and Gjerde also play live with Wardruna, Kårstad plays with God Seed.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Djerv Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist