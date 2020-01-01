Djerv is a Norwegian band, whose music is a mix of rock, heavy metal and black metal.

The band was formed in early 2010 after the break-up of Animal Alpha and Stonegard. Kjølsrud had previously belonged to the former and Gjerde to the latter.[citation needed] In 2013 the lead singer Agnete recorded the song "Get Jinxed" with the American games developers Riot Games for their game League of Legends.

Kjølsrud and Gjerde also play live with Wardruna, Kårstad plays with God Seed.