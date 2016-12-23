The Holly Twins
The Holly Twins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c13f2635-25b6-4f5e-be2d-958f686d32ca
The Holly Twins Tracks
Sort by
I Want Elvis for Christmas (feat. The Holly Twins)
Eddie Cochran
I Want Elvis for Christmas (feat. The Holly Twins)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrmq.jpglink
I Want Elvis for Christmas (feat. The Holly Twins)
Last played on
The Holly Twins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist