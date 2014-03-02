Darrell Evans
Darrell Evans
Darrell Evans Biography
Darrell Patton Evans (born October 6, 1968) is an evangelical Christian musician and songwriter, known primarily for his contributions to contemporary Christian worship. Influenced by the music of Bruce Springsteen and U2, his style of music is noted for its extensive use of free form composition, with several of his songs having been written spontaneously during concerts and worship times. Besides his music writing, he is an accomplished guitar player and singer.
Trading My Sorrows
