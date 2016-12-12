Joe McElderry Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph McElderry (born 16 June 1991) is an English singer and songwriter. He won the sixth series of the ITV show The X Factor in 2009. His first single "The Climb" reached number one on both the UK Singles Chart and the Irish Singles Charts. He was also crowned the winner of the second series of Popstar to Operastar in 2011 and the first series of The Jump in 2014. In 2015, McElderry played the lead role of Joseph in the touring production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.
To date he has released five top 20 albums – three of them reaching the UK top three, a record for a solo X Factor winner. He was the first X Factor contestant to release a fourth album. As of 2014, McElderry has sold over 2 million records worldwide.
- Joe McElderry Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01scsjc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01scsjc.jpg2014-02-16T15:23:00.000ZJoe bursts into song in the Weekend Wogan live studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01scsjr
Joe McElderry Live in Session
- Joe McElderry joins Sir Terry in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0197tlx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0197tlx.jpg2013-05-19T13:21:00.000ZX Factor champion and popstar Joe McElderry joins Sir Terry in the studio for a chat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0197rj8
Joe McElderry joins Sir Terry in the studio
Joe McElderry Tracks
Sort by
The Climb
Over The Rainbow
Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door
Cant Help Falling In Love
I'm Into Something Good
Any Dream Will Do
Love Never Dies
If I Loved You
Saturday Night At The Movies
I've Had The Time of My Life
Close Every Door
Gloria
Superman
Dance With My Father
Nessun Dorma
I Look To You (Live In Session)
Any Dream Will Do (Live In Session)
Close The Door (Live In Session)
Va Pensiero
Il Mio Cuore Va
Time To Say Goodbye
Solitaire
I Dreamed A Dream
Canto Della Terra
Latest Joe McElderry News
Joe McElderry Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Is this a reunion or a comeback for Steps?
-
Steps: "Back in the day it was like a massive family, we had to share dressing rooms with S Club or 5ive or B*Witched"
-
The Voice Winner Kevin Simm in Conversation
-
The Voice winner Kevin Simm: "I fell out with music... and started from the bottom again"
-
Union J Live in Session
-
JLS' final interview on 1Xtra with Ace