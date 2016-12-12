Joseph McElderry (born 16 June 1991) is an English singer and songwriter. He won the sixth series of the ITV show The X Factor in 2009. His first single "The Climb" reached number one on both the UK Singles Chart and the Irish Singles Charts. He was also crowned the winner of the second series of Popstar to Operastar in 2011 and the first series of The Jump in 2014. In 2015, McElderry played the lead role of Joseph in the touring production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

To date he has released five top 20 albums – three of them reaching the UK top three, a record for a solo X Factor winner. He was the first X Factor contestant to release a fourth album. As of 2014, McElderry has sold over 2 million records worldwide.