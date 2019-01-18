Baby DUK crossover pop / breakbeat hardcore group. Formed 1990
Baby D
1990
Baby D Biography (Wikipedia)
Baby D is an English breakbeat hardcore and house music group, best known for their UK #1 single "Let Me Be Your Fantasy" in 1994.
Let Me Be Your Fantasy
(Everybody's Got To Learn Sometime) I Need Your Loving
