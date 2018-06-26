Bill Fay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c139d092-9457-40ec-8130-e11d4cbcfb56
Bill Fay Biography (Wikipedia)
William "Bill" Fay is an English singer, pianist and songwriter whose early releases were made on the Deram label in 1967. Following the release of his second album in 1971, Fay was dropped by the label. His work enjoyed a growing cult status in the 1990s, and his older works were re-issued in 1998 and 2004/2005. Fay's 2012 album, Life Is People, was his first album of all-new material since 1971. His next album, Who Is The Sender was released on 27 April 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Fay Tracks
Sort by
The Healing Day
Bill Fay
The Healing Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Healing Day
Last played on
Be Not So Fearful
Bill Fay
Be Not So Fearful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Not So Fearful
Last played on
Garden Song
Bill Fay
Garden Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Garden Song
Last played on
'Til the Christ Come Back
Bill Fay
'Til the Christ Come Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hear You Calling
Bill Fay
I Hear You Calling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hear You Calling
Last played on
The Geese Are Flying Westward
Bill Fay
The Geese Are Flying Westward
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Of The Last Persecution
Bill Fay
Time Of The Last Persecution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Of The Last Persecution
Last played on
Cosmic Concerto (Life Is People)
Bill Fay
Cosmic Concerto (Life Is People)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be At Peace With Yourself
Bill Fay
Be At Peace With Yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be At Peace With Yourself
Last played on
A Page Incomplete
Bill Fay
A Page Incomplete
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Page Incomplete
Last played on
A Frail and Broken One
Bill Fay
A Frail and Broken One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Frail and Broken One
Last played on
Underneath the Sun
Bill Fay
Underneath the Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Underneath the Sun
Last played on
Who Is the Sender?
Bill Fay
Who Is the Sender?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Is the Sender?
Last played on
War Machine
Bill Fay
War Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
War Machine
Last played on
Bring It On Lord
Bill Fay
Bring It On Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring It On Lord
Last played on
Cosmic Boxer
Bill Fay
Cosmic Boxer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cosmic Boxer
Last played on
Cosmic Concerto
Bill Fay
Cosmic Concerto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cosmic Concerto
Last played on
Jesus Etc
Bill Fay
Jesus Etc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus Etc
Last played on
This World
Bill Fay
This World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This World
Last played on
The Garden Song
Bill Fay
The Garden Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Garden Song
Last played on
Screams In The Ears
Bill Fay
Screams In The Ears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Screams In The Ears
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bill Fay
Bill Fay Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist