Jacquelyn "Jaci" Davette Velasquez (Spanish Jaci Velásquez, born October 15, 1979) is an American actress and Contemporary Christian and Latin pop singer and songwriter, performing in both English and Spanish.

Velasquez has sold almost three million albums in the US, recorded three Platinum and three Gold albums, and recorded 16 singles that hit No. 1 plus six more that entered the top 10. She received a Latin Billboard Music Award in 2002 for her album "Mi Corazón", eight Dove Awards, including Best New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year, as well as three Grammy nominations, and an American Music Award nomination in the category of "Favorite Latin Artist" in 2002.

Since late 2010, Velasquez has co-hosted a morning radio show with Doug Griffin.