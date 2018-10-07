Daniel TruhitteBorn 10 September 1943
Daniel Truhitte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c13648d2-fb61-48f7-8404-846ad74f34ff
Daniel Truhitte Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Lee Truhitte (born September 10, 1943 in Sacramento, California) is an American actor, best known for his portrayal of Rolfe Gruber, the young Austrian telegraph delivery boy who performed "Sixteen Going on Seventeen", in the film The Sound of Music (1965). Truhitte is a singer, actor, dancer, and teacher of young performers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel Truhitte Tracks
Sort by
Sixteen Going On Seventeen
Daniel Truhitte
Sixteen Going On Seventeen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sixteen Going On Seventeen
Last played on
Sixteen Going On Seventeen
Dan Truhitte & Charmian Carr
Sixteen Going On Seventeen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sixteen Going On Seventeen
Performer
Last played on
Sixteen Going on Seventeen
Rodgers and Hammerstein, Daniel Truhitte & Charmian Carr
Sixteen Going on Seventeen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sixteen Going on Seventeen
Composer
Last played on
Sixteen Going On Seventeen
Daniel Truhitte
Sixteen Going On Seventeen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sixteen Going on Seventeen
Richard Rodgers
Sixteen Going on Seventeen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
Sixteen Going on Seventeen
Last played on
Back to artist