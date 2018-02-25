Claude GoudimelBorn 1514. Died 14 August 1572
Claude Goudimel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1514
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1347cd8-d232-44f5-93ea-58334c9553f6
Claude Goudimel Biography (Wikipedia)
Claude Goudimel (c. 1514 to 1520 – between 28 August and 31 August 1572) was a French composer, music editor and publisher, and music theorist of the Renaissance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Claude Goudimel Tracks
Sort by
Psalm 27
Claude Goudimel
Psalm 27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0247pyd.jpglink
Psalm 27
Last played on
Claude Goudimel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist