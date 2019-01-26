Elder Island
Elder Island Tracks
I Fold You
Elder Island
I Fold You
I Fold You
Kape Fear
Elder Island
Kape Fear
Kape Fear
You & I
Elder Island
You & I
You & I
Don't Lose
Elder Island
Don't Lose
Don't Lose
Last played on
The Big Unknown
Elder Island
The Big Unknown
The Big Unknown
Last played on
Welcome State
Elder Island
Welcome State
Welcome State
Last played on
Bamboos (Metropolis session)
Elder Island
Bamboos (Metropolis session)
Bonfires
Elder Island
Bonfires
Bonfires
Last played on
Welcome State (Kalyde Remix)
Elder Island
Welcome State (Kalyde Remix)
Welcome State (Kalyde Remix)
Last played on
Key One
Elder Island
Key One
Key One
Last played on
Bamboo
Elder Island
Bamboo
Bamboo
Last played on
Bamboo (Session)
Elder Island
Bamboo (Session)
Bamboo (Session)
Hotels Beds (Session)
Elder Island
Hotels Beds (Session)
Key One (Session)
Elder Island
Key One (Session)
Key One (Session)
Key 001
Elder Island
Key 001
Key 001
Last played on
Key 001 (Maida Vale session)
Elder Island
Key 001 (Maida Vale session)
Today Is Your Day
Elder Island
Today Is Your Day
Today Is Your Day
Last played on
Key 001 (live session)
Elder Island
Key 001 (live session)
Today Is Your Day (live session)
Elder Island
Today Is Your Day (live session)
The Big Unknown (live session)
Elder Island
The Big Unknown (live session)
What It's Worth
Elder Island
What It's Worth
What It's Worth
Last played on
BBC Introducing West Tip - Garden
Elder Island
BBC Introducing West Tip - Garden
Garden
Elder Island
Garden
Garden
Last played on
Season
Elder Island
Season
Season
Last played on
Playlists featuring Elder Island
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
Elder Island
EartH (Hackney Arts Centre), London, UK
8
Feb
2019
Elder Island
Rough Trade East, London, UK
12
Feb
2019
Elder Island
Rough Trade Bristol, Bristol, UK
14
Feb
2019
Elder Island
Rough Trade Nottingham, Nottingham, UK
18
Jul
2019
Elder Island, New Order, Hot Chip, Kraftwerk, Jon Hopkins, The Go! Team, TOKiMONSTA, John Grant, Anna Calvi, 808 State, Kate Tempest, Gruff Rhys, GoGo Penguin, DJ Food, Omar Souleyman, Kelly Lee Owens, Ibibio Sound Machine, Juniore, She Drew The Gun, The Physics House Band, Du Blonde, The Lucid Dream, TVAM, Hallé Orchestra, Les Amazones d’Afrique, Blanket, Gabe Gurnsey, audiobooks, Mark Radcliffe, Kinkajous, Dj Paulette, Henge (UK), Maxine Peake, Tony Njoku, K Á R Y Y N, Kayla Painter, Caoilfhionn Rose, la discotheque, Meteor musik, Scalping, Sunda Arc, Grimm Twins, JOHN LEATHER'S TARANTINO DISCO, Yang (France), Hello Cosmos, Jade Parker and Katbrownsugar
Jodrell Bank, Stoke On Trent, UK
