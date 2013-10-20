The folk-rock band McDermott's Two Hours was formed in Brighton in 1986 from the remnants of two other bands, The Bliffs and The Crack, and featured a vigorous line-up of vocals, fiddles, whistles, bouzouki, acoustic and electric guitars, drums and bass.

Front man Nick Burbridge named the band after Tommy McDermott, who gained notoriety for his two-hour piece on Radio Free Derry, calling for peace and love during the Derry riots.

The band is nominally still made up of Nick Burbridge on guitar and vocals, Ben Paley on fiddle and Matt Goorney on bass with Dil Davies (drums), Philippe Barnes (flutes, whistle and pipes) and Tim Cotterell (banjo, mandolin, bouzouki and fiddle), though live shows in recent years are rare events.