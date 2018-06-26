MasterUS death metal band fronted by Paul Speckmann. Formed 1983
Master
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c130e0f8-5aea-46da-9e99-ebaa5cd24430
Master Tracks
Sort by
Scoop (feat. Master)
Lynx
Scoop (feat. Master)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scoop (feat. Master)
Performer
Last played on
Where Are You (feat. Master)
Lynx
Where Are You (feat. Master)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4s8.jpglink
Where Are You (feat. Master)
Last played on
Master Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist