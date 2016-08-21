Brian Mark Johnson (born March 17, 1978) is an American contemporary worship musician and worship pastor. He is the president and co-founder of Bethel Music, as well as a member of its Artist Collective and is one-half of the husband-and-wife worship duo, Brian & Jenn Johnson. He is also a senior worship pastor at Bethel Church in Redding, California, and a Senior Overseer of WorshipU, an online school of worship under Bethel Music which he co-founded with Jenn Johnson.

Regarding his music career as a soloist, Brian Johnson has released one album, Love Came Down - Live Acoustic Worship in the Studio in 2010 which was produced by Jeremy Edwardson. As a part of the Brian & Jenn Johnson duo, three live albums were released: Undone (2001), We Believe (2006), the duo's first release to chart on Billboard's Christian Albums chart, Where You Go I Go (2008) and one studio album, After All These Years (2017), the duo's first album to chart on the US Billboard 200 and has performed well internationally. As a founding member of the Bethel Music Artist Collective, Brian Johnson has been a featured vocalist on most of the albums that were released including Be Lifted High (2011), The Loft Sessions (2012), Tides (2013), We Will Not Be Shaken (2015) and Have It All (2016). Brian Johnson, as a songwriter, has co-written CCLI Top 100 Chart ranking songs such as "Love Came Down", "No Longer Slaves", "Forever" and "One Thing Remains" among other popular anthems such as "We Will Not Be Shaken" and "Have It All".