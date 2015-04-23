Frank LoweBorn 24 June 1943. Died 19 September 2003
1943-06-24
Frank Lowe (June 24, 1943 – September 19, 2003) was an American avant-garde jazz saxophonist and composer.
Brother Joseph
Degi-Degi
Don Cherry
Brown Rice
Don Cherry
