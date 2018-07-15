Positive KRap artist Darryl Gibson from Bronx, New York
Positive K (sometimes stylized as +K) (born Darryl Gibson on August 8, 1970) is an American emcee and songwriter from the Bronx, New York City, New York, and one of the original artists of the First Priority Music camp. He is best known for his hits "I'm Not Havin' It" (a duet with MC Lyte) and his 1992 hit "I Got a Man," which borrows its dialogue between the sexes from the aforementioned "I'm Not Havin' It".
I Got A Man
A Good Combination
Nightshift
