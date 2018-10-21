Bomshel was an American country music duo founded in 2005 by lead singer Buffy "Buf" Lawson and fiddle player Kristy Osmunson. Signed to Curb Records in 2004, Bomshel's original lineup charted four singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and recorded an unreleased album called Bomshel Stomp. One of their songs, "The Power of One", was included in the soundtrack to the film Evan Almighty. Lawson departed in December 2007, and Kelley Shepard was chosen as her replacement. The new lineup of Shepard and Osmunson released four more singles, including "Fight Like a Girl" and "19 and Crazy," both of which reached the Country Top 40. In October 2009, Bomshel released its debut album, also titled Fight Like a Girl. Bomshel released Hallleluy'all" in 2013 before disbanding, and Osmunson founded a second duo called American Young.