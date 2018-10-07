Ursula SmithClassical cellist
Ursula Smith
If Only You Had Cared For Me
If Only You Had Cared For Me
To the Blackbird (26 Welsh Songs, WoO 155)
Ludwig van Beethoven
O Swiftly Glides The Bonnie Boat (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 19)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Enchantress Farewell (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 18)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Lovely Lass of Inverness (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 8)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Maid of Isla (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 4)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Bonnie Laddie, Highland Laddie (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 7)
Ludwig van Beethoven
25 Scottish Songs, Op.108: The lovely lass of Inverness
Ludwig van Beethoven
The sweetest lad was Jamie
Traditional Scottish, Ludwig van Beethoven, Sarah Walker, Marieke Blankestijn, Ursula Smith & Malcolm Martineau
The British Light Dragoons (feat. Marieke Blankestijn, Malcolm Martineau & Ursula Smith)
Toby Spence
