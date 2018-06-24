Lucille BremerBorn 21 February 1917. Died 16 April 1996
Lucille Bremer
Lucille Bremer Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucille Bremer (February 21, 1917 – April 16, 1996) was an American film actress and dancer.
Lucille Bremer Tracks
Meet Me In St. Louis
Judy Garland
Meet Me In St. Louis
Meet Me In St. Louis
