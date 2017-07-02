Reine FiskeBorn 4 October 1972
Reine Fiske
Reine Fiske Biography (Wikipedia)
Nils Reine Fiske (born 4 October 1972 in Saltsjö-Boo, Sweden) is a Swedish guitarist, art director and sound engineer at the record label Subliminal Sounds, who put his signature to many prog-rock project such as Landberk, Morte Macabre, Paatos, Motorpsycho, and Elephant9, but is best known for his playing in the band Dungen.
Reine Fiske Tracks
Prokrastinopel ( (feat. Reine Fiske)
Jaga Jazzist
Prokrastinopel ( (feat. Reine Fiske)
Prokrastinopel ( (feat. Reine Fiske)
Directions
Elephant9
Directions
Directions
