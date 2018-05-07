Angela Kohn (born November 24, 1975), better known as Jacki-O, is an American rapper who is signed to her own label Jack Movement Entertainment. She got her first break in 2003 with the bawdy sex rap "Nookie" which garnered the MC comparisons to fellow Southern rapper Trina. Although it was the first time that many had heard of Jacki-O, she kept a high profile, prior to her radio and club successes, with several appearances on Miami-area mixtapes. The success of "Nookie" led Jacki-O to discuss a similar subject matter on her second single, "Sugar Walls," released in 2004 in anticipation of her debut album, Poe Little Rich Girl. Jackie-O has also worked with Jim Johnston in producing vocals for WWE entrance themes for Torrie Wilson, Candice Michelle and Stephanie McMahon. In 2014 Jacki-O reported her retirement in rap from her Facebook account. Saying "she was getting closer to God and changing her life around".