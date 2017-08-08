Bill HendersonUS jazz vocalist & actor. Born 19 March 1926. Died 3 April 2016
Bill Henderson
1926-03-19
Bill Henderson Biography (Wikipedia)
William Randall "Bill" Henderson (March 19, 1926 – April 3, 2016) was an African-American jazz singer and actor in television and film.
