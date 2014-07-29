Little Scout are an independent band from Brisbane, Australia. They have released two EPs and one album, and have toured with established Australian bands Yves Klein Blue, The Holidays, Holly Throsby, Clare Bowditch and Cloud Control; and international bands Belle and Sebastian, The New Pornographers, Sharon Van Etten, School of Seven Bells and Camera Obscura. Soon after forming in 2008 they were named as one of Triple J's "Next Crop" artists and have been featured on Vimeo, receiving over 69,000 views. Their debut album Take Your Light was released in 2011, to positive reviews.

Little Scout play an integral part within the Brisbane independent music community and wider Australian music community, with members previously performing live and on record for other established bands including but not limited to The John Steel Singers, Hungry Kids of Hungary, Parades, Edward Guglielmino and Skinny Jean. In 2011 they were selected to play the Big Sound conference - a key industry event in Australia.