Alan MillsCanadian folk singer. Born 7 September 1913. Died 7 June 1977
Alan Mills, CM, (born Albert Miller September 7, 1912 or 1913 – June 14, 1977 ) was a Canadian folksinger, writer, and actor. He was best known for popularizing Canadian folk music, and for his original song, I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly. He appeared on several radio and television programs and in movies.
