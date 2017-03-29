Liquid StrangerBorn 13 November 1978
Liquid Stranger Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Stääf (born 13 November 1978), aka Liquid Stranger, is a Swedish-born electronic musician, described by Generation Bass as "the epitome of Transnational Dubstep covering everything from Latin, Asian, Eastern European and Jamaican Dancehall dubs." Martin Stääf is known for his experimental approach to composition where he merges genres to create a unique style of music. Martin Woods of Chillbase describes Liquid Stranger's music as a "unique blend of Ambience, Big Band Jazz, Dubstep and Psychedelica drizzled over electronic Dub Reggae grooves." Stääf lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Liquid Stranger Tracks
Frankenskank (feat. Mr. Bill)
One
Excision
One
Ripple
Bully
Fist Of Fury (Volkstroker Remix)
Fist Of Fury
Dhaaru Pee K remix
Fist Of Fury (Indidginus Remix)
Laguna
Zeal
Ectoplasm
