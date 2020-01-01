Fiona FullertonBorn 10 October 1956
Fiona Fullerton
1956-10-10
Fiona Fullerton Biography (Wikipedia)
Fiona Elizabeth Fullerton (born 10 October 1956) is a British actress and singer, known for her role as Alice in the 1972 film Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and as Bond girl KGB spy Pola Ivanova in the 1985 James Bond film A View to a Kill.
