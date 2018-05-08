Geographer is the moniker for Mike Deni's American synth pop/indie rock band based in San Francisco, California.

Formed in 2007, by Michael Deni who has described his sound as being "soulful music from outer space" using analog, electronic and acoustic elements to craft dense layers and unique sound textures.

As Geographer, Deni has released three full-length albums, Innocent Ghosts in 2008, Myth in 2012, and Ghost Modern in 2015; along with two (EPs), Animal Shapes in 2010, Endless Motion in 2015; a 7" single, Kites in 2009.