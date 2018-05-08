GeographerFormed 2008
Geographer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c1213174-2d79-488d-93fd-1db2ef43da8e
Geographer Biography (Wikipedia)
Geographer is the moniker for Mike Deni's American synth pop/indie rock band based in San Francisco, California.
Formed in 2007, by Michael Deni who has described his sound as being "soulful music from outer space" using analog, electronic and acoustic elements to craft dense layers and unique sound textures.
As Geographer, Deni has released three full-length albums, Innocent Ghosts in 2008, Myth in 2012, and Ghost Modern in 2015; along with two (EPs), Animal Shapes in 2010, Endless Motion in 2015; a 7" single, Kites in 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Geographer Tracks
Sort by
Kites
Geographer
Kites
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kites
Last played on
Geographer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist