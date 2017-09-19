Mouse and the TrapsFormed 1965. Disbanded 1969
Mouse and the Traps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c11f846d-b122-4a44-bf74-eb4d8aadea31
Mouse and the Traps Biography (Wikipedia)
Mouse and the Traps is the name of an American garage rock band from Tyler, Texas that released numerous singles between 1965 and 1969, two of which, "A Public Execution" and "Sometimes You Just Can't Win", became large regional hits. The leader of the band, nicknamed "Mouse", was Ronnie Weiss. Two of their best known songs, "A Public Execution" and a cover of "Psychotic Reaction", are not actually credited to this band but, respectively, to simply Mouse and Positively 13 O'Clock instead. Their tangled history also included one single that was released anonymously under the name Chris St. John.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mouse and the Traps Tracks
Sort by
A Public Execution
Mouse and the Traps
A Public Execution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Public Execution
Last played on
Lie, Beg, Borrow And Steal
Mouse and the Traps
Lie, Beg, Borrow And Steal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's All In The Way (You Look At Me Baby)
Mouse & The Traps
It's All In The Way (You Look At Me Baby)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's All In The Way (You Look At Me Baby)
Performer
Last played on
Maid Of Sugar, Maid Of Spice
Mouse and the Traps
Maid Of Sugar, Maid Of Spice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maid Of Sugar, Maid Of Spice
Last played on
Look At The Sun
Mouse and the Traps
Look At The Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look At The Sun
Last played on
Sometimes You Just Can't Win
Mouse and the Traps
Sometimes You Just Can't Win
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mouse and the Traps Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist